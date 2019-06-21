Crorepatis in Wipro decline 16.8% YoY

Wipro had 16.8 percent fewer crorepati employees in FY19, with the number coming down to 64 from 77 in FY18.

At the same time, the number of executives who were employed with Wipro for part of the year with salary of Rs 8.5 lakh per month, increased from nine in FY18 to 21 in FY19. These employees were crorepatis in FY18 and have either quit the company or retired from service.

For the same time period, crorepatis in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose to 103 in FY19 compared to 91 in FY18, according to an Economic Times report.

The number more than doubled to 64 in Infosys, the company had stated in its annual report.

According to HCL Technologies’ FY18 annual report, executives who earned Rs 1 crore annually stood at 28. The company is yet to publish its annual report for FY19.

Abidali Neemuchwala, CEO, Wipro, annual package increased 49.8 percent to Rs 27.32 crore in FY19. Bhanumurthy BM, its CFO, saw a 23 percent increase in remuneration to Rs 6.91 crore in FY19.

Rishad Premji’s annual remuneration grew 15.98 percent to Rs 6.83 crore. According to Wipro's annual report, Azim Premji’s salary increased 106.85 percent to Rs 1.81 crore in FY19.

The remuneration for Wipro's CEO and CFO has a fixed and variable component linked to Wipro's quarterly performance. But the Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer's remuneration include variable components that are payable on annual basis. In addition, the Chairman is entitled to commission on an annual basis.

At Rs 27 crore, Neemuchwala is now the highest paid CEO compared to his peers in Infosys and TCS. Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, took home Rs 24.67 crore and TCS's Rajesh Gopinathan salary was Rs 16.02 crore. HCL Technologies' C Vijayakumar pay for FY19 is not available as the company is yet to release its report.

He has also received the biggest hike. Gopinath's package saw a 28 percent increase compared to FY18. Parekh's salary for the previous fiscal was not available as he took over as CEO and MD of India's second largest IT major in January last year.

With Premji’s retirement next month, Rishad, who is taking over as the Executive Chairman, will now be entitled to a commission of 0.35 percent of the company's incremental consolidated net profits. He will also get a fixed salary of Rs 4.5 crore to Rs 9 crore per annum.

Neemuchwala, re-designated as CEO and Managing Director, will get a fixed pay of Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh per month and variable pay of Rs 75,000-Rs 1.2 lakh per annum. These are subjected to shareholders approval after the Annual General Meeting on July 16.