    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals promoter sells shares worth Rs 751 crore

    Those who picked up the shares of the Mumbai-based home appliances company were Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd and Ghisallo Master Fund LP.

    PTI
    August 05, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST
    Representative image

    A promoter entity of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Friday offloaded the firm's shares worth Rs 751 crore through an open market transaction. Those who picked up the shares of the Mumbai-based home appliances company were Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd and Ghisallo Master Fund LP.

    According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd sold 2,02,50,000 shares, amounting to 3.2 per cent stake in the company. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 370.74 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 750.74 crore.

    Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals closed 3.59 per cent lower at Rs 374.90 on NSE.
