English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Croatia passes law paving way for euro currency introduction

    ZAGREB, Croatia Croatian lawmakers on Friday approved a law that paves the way for the introduction of the euro currency next year.Croatia is due to rep..

    Associated Press
    May 13, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
    Image Credits: Reuters

    Image Credits: Reuters


    Croatian lawmakers on Friday approved a law that paves the way for the introduction of the euro currency next year.


    Croatia is due to replace the Croatian kuna with the euro on Jan 1, 2023. Lawmakers voted 117-13 in favor of legislation to bring in the euro. One lawmaker abstained in the 151-member parliament.


    Croatia, which joined the European Union in 2013, remains among the weaker economies of the block following the war in 1992-95.


    Right-wing parties in the Croatian parliament were opposed to the introduction of the euro, saying it would increase poverty and put pressure on the citizens.


    Both currencies are set to be in parallel use in the months after the formal start of the euro application.

    Close

    Croatia's economy is dependent on tourism revenue during the summer months. The country draws hundreds of thousands of European and other global tourists each season.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Associated Press
    Tags: #Croatia #Croatian Currency #currency #euro #KUNA
    first published: May 13, 2022 07:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.