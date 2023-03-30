 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Not a single heritage building will be demolished in the redevelopment of Central Vista: Puri

Meghna Mittal
Mar 30, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

The government aims to increase the green cover three-fold, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas said.

"No green cover is being lost because of the Central Vista project. There will be a net gain of 563 trees after all plantations are completed."

In the redevelopment of Central Vista, not a single heritage building will be demolished, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Thursday.

The Central Vista extends from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in New Delhi and its foundation was laid on December 10, 2020.

Puri was addressing speculations that heritage buildings built by the British will be brought down around Central Vista.

“I had also received criticism for the removal of green cover at Kartavya path which is now absent. We will increase green cover at Kartavya path by three times. No green cover is being lost because of the Central Vista project. There will be a net gain of 563 trees after all plantations are completed,” Puri said at News18's Rising India Summit.