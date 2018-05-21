Critical Nifty support at 10,560 levels; Buy United Breweries for the short-term

Jaydeb Dey

The Nifty ended Friday ended 0.81 percent lower at 10,596.40. It ended the last session of the week nearer to its day’s low with a bearish candle. Ending the week below its 30-day exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily chart is not encouraging for the bulls. Hence, we don’t rule out the possibility of a further dip towards 10,580, 10,560 and 10,500.

On the weekly chart, it ended 1.95 percent lower. It fell from its weekly high of 10,929, before ending around the 10,600 mark. Weekly candle patterns suggest this corrective leg might get extended further. Considering the broader trend, we prefer a buy-on-dips approach. On the flip side, the pullback is likely to face resistance around 10,700 levels. The benchmark index getting into a trading band of 10,560 to 10,700 is a possibility.

On the Nifty hourly chart, it closed below the 200 EMA placed around 10,630. Hence, weakness is likely to persist as long as it trades below 10,630. On the down side, dual supports are placed around 10,580 and 10,560.

Nifty patterns on multiple timeframes show it finished off the week on a weaker note nearer to the make or break zone around 10,600 levels. Hence, the length of this corrective wave might get extended further towards 10,580 and 10,560. On the flip side, sustained closing above 10,630 is necessary towards discarding this negative bias.

Bank Nifty ended Friday 0.76 percent lower at 25,875.60. It ended the week nearer to the pivotal support placed around 25,800. A pullback from these levels is likely to find resistance around 26,100 levels.

Based on a thorough technical study, the research firm recommends United Breweries in the short-term:

United Breweries | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1180, stop loss: Rs 1090, Return: 5%

The stock bounced back from the 30 EMA on daily chart and trading above critical support placed around Rs 1120. It ended the week with Hammer candle.

Based on above mentioned observations, the firm recommends United Breweries as a buy on dips for the short-term upside target of Rs 1180.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.