Critical links between brand transition and business continuity

A merger, an acquisition, or an organisational restructure is an obvious reason for an identity change. The acquiring firm would attach a ‘value’ to the brands and there would be organisational anxiety in ensuring this value is not diluted following the change.

The inevitable set of questions on how to handle different brands within the product/service portfolio, ensure continuity of marketing strategy and corporate communications, and retain customer loyalty, needs to be addressed.

Sometimes, however, the process itself might be stretched over a couple of financial years, creating further stress for the company facing the change.

Faced with such a situation in 2014, consequent upon an order by the CCI, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. (formerly Lafarge India Limited) started its strategic planning with a timeline spanning 12-to-18 months. The

process involved four principal stages:

1. Preparing the organisation to embrace change2. Scenario building and planning3. Deconstructing the brand DNA

4. D-day planning and execution

STAGE 1: Embracing change

Transition brings the conflicting challenge of preparing your team for the new ownership or management while ensuring continuity of core values and deliverables, which your customer recognises and rewards with his loyalty. The foremost requirement, therefore, is to sustain team engagement during the change process without loss in revenue earnings

and performance. Emphasis should be on continuing business as usual. Actions have to be well-planned and quickly executed in order to keep the competition guessing.

While the focus generally is on customer relationship building; the key to this lies in better engagement with the team. An inside-out approach results in instability in the team and ensures customer confidence through the continuity of business processes, quality of goods and services, and commercial policies.

For instance, Nuvoco continued to invest in its employees even during the uncertain transition period. A group of promising customer-facing senior managers and managers were nominated for a customised management

course at IIM-Lucknow.

The top management of Nuvoco, therefore, looked to HR processes to prepare the organisation for change. An OD consultant expert in ‘Appreciative Inquiry’ worked with the leadership team in a collective inquiry into the best of ‘what is’ and imagining ‘what could be’.

The thoughts that emerged were weaved into various Employee Engagement themes and cascaded through the organisation in three distinct phases – Accept, Adapt and Achieve.

The CEO personally addressed the organisation through monthly Town Halls. Additionally, small group meetings (Chai Pe Charcha) and one-on-one sessions (Mitra) provided opportunities for employees to interact with the leadership team, seek clarifications, and a forum for leaders to reinforce key messages, set direction and drive performance.

Similar fora were also provided to external stakeholders and close associates; namely, dealers and channel partners. Continuous engagement with them through small group meetings with the senior management gave the necessary assurance and helped maintain focus on performance.

These efforts over 18 months culminated in a workshop where the leadership team met over two days to define the Purpose, Vision, Mission, and Values of the organisation, and committed to building the new organisation on these core values.

This deep dive into the Brand Essence (the core underlying idea behind the brand) and the Brand Mission (what the brand does and what the organisation stands for) enabled the company to have a

cohesive approach vis-à-vis external stakeholders.

STAGE 2: Scenario building and planning

To avoid getting waylaid by the personal dynamics involved when two organisations join forces, it is best to start thinking about the brand design implications from a high level sooner rather than later.

In this particular situation, Lafarge India was a multi-national

organisation. In the initial stages, the bidders comprised multi-nationals, domestic companies (with cement business), domestic companies (without cement business) and private equity (PE) firms. Needless to say, each of these probable acquisitions would have resulted in a different brand restructuring challenge.

While the organisation at large prepared for change, a core team from marketing and the branding agency commenced work on the Brand Transition plan. The Nuvoco team worked on all possible scenarios, fleshing out the key stages of the brand transition. Each possible scenario was addressed basis the following sets of questions:

 Will the brand architecture be a Masterbrand or will there be unique brand identities for different products or markets? Will a new brand be pre-fixed to individual product brands; i.e. a Sub-brand architecture, or be an Endorser brand? What are some short-term initiatives that will keep business moving; while more strategic issues are being managed?

 What will be the key messaging elements with all stakeholders to mitigate confusion?

 What budget would need to be allocated for a smooth transition?

The brand positioning of each product brand has to be studied. The desired option of product brands with Endorsement, Masterbrand or even a new Corporate Identity can be broadly mapped once (and if) the bidders are known in the acquisition process. This gives a head-start to the integration.

STAGE 3: Deconstructing the brand DNA

Finally, when there is clarity of the change and alignment with the new promoter, the team can roll out the launch in the following order:

Formulating the Brand Strategy

The process begins by examining the Brand Positioning statements. If the existing company already has a portfolio of product/service brands, a Masterbrand may not necessarily add value. Nuvoco identified this need and embarked on a journey to create a new corporate identity. E.g. the merger between Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz resulted in Novartis as distinct from the existing images of the merging entities.

Brand Naming

These activities outline what is possibly the most critical part of the exercise, particularly if a new corporate identity, has to be created.1. A thorough search to ensure there isn’t any overlap (prudent to have options), and registration.2. Ensure that the name captures the vision of the new shareholders and also provides for growth and diversification in the future.3. Recognise the strong emotional association that employees have with the brand. ‘Nuvoco’ retained an international and contemporary image, facilitating the shift from the erstwhile multi-national organisation.

4. The right name also helps tackle perceptions of external stakeholders, which are formed even prior to organisations reaching out to them with any branding activities.

Visual Brand Identity

The most obvious change is the visual brand identity. Customers, invariably, will compare the new logo with the old; and the visual should maintain the key ethos. First appeal and acceptance definitely help make the rest of the journey smoother.

Brand Messaging

The communication must ensure continuity of core values and customer promise. In the case of Nuvoco, it was Quality, Trust, and Innovation; with the quality and trust messages being reinforced on the product packaging.

The company’s construction development laboratory (a 17,000-square-foot facility in Mumbai) was re-christened Construction Development & Innovation Centre (CDIC); entrusted under new leadership with a fresh mandate to seek accreditation, and drive its 5-stage innovation process.

The essence of all this was captured in the new logo/tagline of the company – Shaping a new world.

STAGE 4: D-Day Planning and Execution

In today’s connected world, ensuring a simultaneous brand unveiling with all stakeholders is essential. The devil lies in the details of planning the employees’ engagement, dealer store elements, website, social and traditional media, the rebranding of offices, etc.

However, the real challenge is to transfer trust; the unique set of formal and informal association between a company and its customers built over years. If we were to explain this in an equation:

Trustworthiness = (Credibility+Reliability+Intimacy)/Self-Orientation

Credibility is established through strong rational reinforcement of existing credentials, namely performance. Reliability, on the other hand, has to be sustained through the introduction of the new parent as a critical demonstration of continuity. Intimacy is sustained by building a brand new emotional engagement. The collective value of all these is enhanced only with a nuanced reinforcing of the relevant elements of the parent equity.

Finally, for a winning strategy, it is very important to build a convincing story about how the change creates additional advantages for the customer. This seamless transfer of trust from the old to the new entity encapsulates the ultimate success of the transition.

Madhumita Basu is Chief – Marketing, Sales & Innovation, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd.