Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Crisis-hit airlines face crippling cash squeeze: IATA

Fresh quarterly estimates suggest airlines face a $61 billion cash burn and a $39 billion net loss during the current quarter, the head of the International Air Transport Association, told a media conference call.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Global airlines warned on Tuesday that many carriers may not survive a record cash squeeze in the second quarter, as revenues and traffic plunge because of the coronavirus crisis.

Fresh quarterly estimates suggest airlines face a $61 billion cash burn and a $39 billion net loss during the current quarter, the head of the International Air Transport Association, told a media conference call.

"These are numbers beyond anything we have ever had in our industry," IATA Director General Alexandre De Juniac added.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:38 pm

