App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

CRISIL upgrades Technopark rating to 'A'

The new rating is based on the latest review by Crisil, a global analytical company providing ratings, research, and risk and policy advisory services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CRISIL has upgraded Kerala-based Electronics Technology park--Technopark granting it A/Stable rating.

The new rating is based on the latest review by CRISIL, a global analytical company providing ratings, research, and risk and policy advisory services, a press release said.

This is the first time in 10 years that a Kerala-based Electronics Technology Park has been awarded the A/Stable rating.

Close

The upgrade reflects the improvement in Technoparks cash flow due to leasing of additional commercial space across its Phases 1, 3 and Technocity, leading to 15 percent growth in operating income in the fiscal 2019.

"CRISIL A rating is truly a defining moment for Technopark, as it reflects on the progressive track of financial stability of the organisation in total," Technopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair said.

"It is a recognition of the check measures adhered to over the years in achieving this milestone, which will help us go a long way in attracting more investor focus and credibility among the industry," he added.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Business #Crisil #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.