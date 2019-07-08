CRISIL upgrades Technopark rating to 'A'

CRISIL has upgraded Kerala-based Electronics Technology park--Technopark granting it A/Stable rating.

The new rating is based on the latest review by CRISIL, a global analytical company providing ratings, research, and risk and policy advisory services, a press release said.

This is the first time in 10 years that a Kerala-based Electronics Technology Park has been awarded the A/Stable rating.

The upgrade reflects the improvement in Technoparks cash flow due to leasing of additional commercial space across its Phases 1, 3 and Technocity, leading to 15 percent growth in operating income in the fiscal 2019.

"CRISIL A rating is truly a defining moment for Technopark, as it reflects on the progressive track of financial stability of the organisation in total," Technopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair said.