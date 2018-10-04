App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

CRISIL upgrades AU Small Fin Bank's rating to low credit risk 'AA-'

According to the credit rating agency's rating definition, instruments with 'AA-' are considered to have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

PTI
 
 
Rating agency CRISIL has upgraded AU Small Finance Bank's rating for its long-term debt instruments from 'A+' to 'AA-' that signifies high degree of safety and very low credit risk.

"This upgrade is quite reassuring in the present market conditions. It will significantly help us build one of the most trusted, customer focused, retail bank from India in the long term and create value for all stakeholders," Sanjay Agarwal, MD and CEO of the bank headquartered at Jaipur, said.

The rating upgrade, which was done on October 3, has reaffirmed the strengths of our banking franchise, portfolio quality and capital position, he said.

According to the credit rating agency's rating definition, instruments with 'AA-' are considered to have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk.

"AU Bank long-term instruments have got a rating of AA- from all four rating agencies including CARE Ratings, India Ratings and ICRA Ratings," the statement said.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 07:19 pm

