App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Crisil-Sidbi survey claims improvement in MSME sentiment in Q3

Over 40 percent of those surveyed from both the manufacturing and services sectors spoke about December being a good quarter, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Small business sentiment improved in the December quarter on positive factors like festivities, rupee depreciation, and dip in oil prices, claims a report.

Interestingly, the RBI, persuaded by the government, announced a special relief package of loan recast (up to Rs 25 crore) for micro, small and medium enterprises early January.

Banks also expect a minor improvement in asset quality from MSEs, the report said Friday, adding three of 10 lenders surveyed saw an improvement in the overall business situation of MSEs and half of them as satisfactory.

According to the Crisidex survey, undertaken by Crisil and the dedicated arm for small businesses financier Sidbi, said a special score moved up to 128 during the reporting quarter from 124 in the preceding quarter and 107 from the year-ago period.

related news

"The change over the previous quarter was driven by an increase in order book size and employee base for MSEs and an increase in profit after tax margin and employee base for services MSEs," it said.

The survey says most small businesses expect the "feel good" factor to hold on to the next quarter as well. "Over half the respondents each from manufacturing and services expect the positive momentum to continue (in the March quarter)," Sidbi chairman and managing director Mohammad Mustafa said.

He said in the manufacturing space, pharma, gems & jewellery, and chemicals, while in services, professional services, traders, logistics and power and power utilities are the most optimistic.

Over 40 percent of those surveyed from both the manufacturing and services sectors spoke about December being a good quarter, it said.

While there were positives like dip in oil prices, festivities and rupee depreciation, the liquidity crisis faced by NBFCs, one of the largest financiers of this segment, was the biggest headwind.

From a job generation perspective, the report said 20 percent MSEs reported hiring in the reporting quarter, compared to 14 percent in the preceding quarter and a quarter of them want to hire in the March quarter, while 6 percent intended to reduce headcount.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 08:44 am

tags #Business #markets #MSME

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.