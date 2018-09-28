App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crisil retains rating on Rs 15,000 crore commercial paper of DHFL

A1 rating instruments are considered to have very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations.

Crisil Friday retained A1+ rating on Rs 15,000 crore commercial paper (CP) programme of DHFL, whose stocks have been under pressure due to concerns over default. Crisil has reaffirmed its credit ratings, DHFL said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

A1 rating instruments are considered to have very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations.

Such instruments carry lowest credit risk, as per the definition by Crisil.

Earlier this week, DHFL said it proposes to reduce exposure to CP as part of overall borrowing plan and increase hedging activity, days after the shares of the company tumbled up to 42 percent on massive selling over fears of a liquidity crisis.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 12:06 pm

