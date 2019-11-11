Crisil reports marginal fall in Q3 net profit to Rs 248.6 cr

Its consolidated total income for the quarter ended September 30, was Rs 479.4 crore as compared to Rs 454.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Leading credit rating agency Crisil on November 8 reported a marginal reduction in the post tax net for the September quarter at Rs 248.6 crore as against Rs 249.4 crore in the year-ago period.
The city-headquartered company said its profitability was impacted because of adverse foreign exchange movement.
Its consolidated total income for the quarter ended September 30, was Rs 479.4 crore as compared to Rs 454.2 crore in the year-ago period.
"Our focus continues to be on growing the core business through strong emphasis on quality, and by deepening presence across client segments," its chief executive and managing director Ashu Suyash said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 10:41 pm