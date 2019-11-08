App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 10:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crisil reports marginal fall in Q2 net profit to Rs 248.6 cr

Its consolidated total income for the quarter ended September 30, was Rs 479.4 crore as compared to Rs 454.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Leading credit rating agency Crisil on November 8 reported a marginal reduction in the post tax net for the September quarter at Rs 248.6 crore as against Rs 249.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The city-headquartered company said its profitability was impacted because of adverse foreign exchange movement.

"Our focus continues to be on growing the core business through strong emphasis on quality, and by deepening presence across client segments," its chief executive and managing director Ashu Suyash said.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 10:41 pm

tags #Business #Crisil #Results

