Crisil reports marginal fall in Q2 net profit to Rs 248.6 cr

Leading credit rating agency Crisil on November 8 reported a marginal reduction in the post tax net for the September quarter at Rs 248.6 crore as against Rs 249.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The city-headquartered company said its profitability was impacted because of adverse foreign exchange movement.

Its consolidated total income for the quarter ended September 30, was Rs 479.4 crore as compared to Rs 454.2 crore in the year-ago period.