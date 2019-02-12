Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crisil net profit jumps 19% to Rs 113.8 cr for December quarter

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 a share.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Largest domestic rating agency Crisil has reported a 19 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.8 crore in the December quarter on an 11.5 percent rise in consolidated income at Rs 496.5 crore.

During the quarter, the company received export benefits amounting to Rs 24.9 crore in the form of duty-free saleable scrips under the service export incentive scheme which has been recorded under other income, the company said Tuesday.

For the full to December 2018, net income rose 19.3 percent to Rs 363.1 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 a share.

 
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 09:58 pm

tags #Business #Crisil #Market news #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.