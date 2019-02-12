Crisil net profit jumps 19% to Rs 113.8 cr for December quarter

Largest domestic rating agency Crisil has reported a 19 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.8 crore in the December quarter on an 11.5 percent rise in consolidated income at Rs 496.5 crore.

During the quarter, the company received export benefits amounting to Rs 24.9 crore in the form of duty-free saleable scrips under the service export incentive scheme which has been recorded under other income, the company said Tuesday.

For the full to December 2018, net income rose 19.3 percent to Rs 363.1 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 a share.