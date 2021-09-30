MARKET NEWS

CRISIL elevates Amish Mehta as MD & CEO; to take charge from October 1

Amish Mehta has more than two decades of leadership experience across industries and joined CRISIL in October 2014 as President and Chief Financial Officer.

PTI
September 30, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST

S&P-owned domestic rating firm CRISIL on Thursday announced elevation of Amish Mehta as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from October 1 in place of Ashu Suyash.

Suyash has decided to step down to set up her own venture, the company said in a statement, adding that the change is in line with an announcement to this effect by the company board in July 2021.

Mehta has more than two decades of leadership experience across industries and joined CRISIL in October 2014 as President and Chief Financial Officer.

In July 2017, he was elevated as the President and Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the global analytical centre, India research and SME, the global innovation and excellence hub and corporate strategy.

As the Chief Operating Officer, he led its acquisitions and change agenda while creating a growth path for the businesses managed.

Mehta is a chartered accountant and was the CFO of Indus Towers prior to joining CRISIL. Before that he was with BP/Castrol India, EY and ExxonMobil India.
PTI
first published: Sep 30, 2021 03:52 pm

