Cricketer Manoj Tiwary accuses Edelweiss of fraud, seeks repayment of money

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has accused financial services company Edelweiss of fraud.

In a series of tweets, the 34-year-old batsman alleged that an employee of the brokerage firm "manipulated" him and this has affected his game as well.

Tiwary said that he had asked the Edelweiss' Kolkata unit to repay his money "several times" and he was "no longer interested in continuing with the policies of fraudulence".



Had to put up this again to tag you. Requesting you @rasheshshah G to look into this and do the needful as early as possible @EdelweissFin @EdelweissAMC @edelweiss_tokio @Edelweissonline pic.twitter.com/lvowsZMv8M

— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) March 4, 2020

He also roped in CEO Rashesh Shah in his tweets and requested him to find a quick resolution.

This is not the first time Edelweiss has come under the scanner this year. Earlier in January, Enforcement Directorate summoned Shah in connection with a Rs 2,000-crore forex scam.

Tiwary has been one of the mainstays of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception, playing for the likes of Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab. He has not featured in the league since 2018 edition.

Tiwary has also represented India on the international circuit in both One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals.