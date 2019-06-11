App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cremica Food Industries sets up Rs 120 crore mega food park in Himachal Pradesh

Cremica Food Industries, established in 1978 by Rajni Bector, posted a turnover of Rs 300 crore last fiscal, with average annual growth of 20 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Cremica Food Industries, which manufactures mayonnaise, tomato ketchup and sauces, has set up a 55-acre mega food park in Himachal Pradesh with an investment of Rs 120 crore for processing of agriculture and horticulture crops, a top company official said.

The mega food park, which is equipped with modern food processing infrastructure facility, is expected to attract a further investment of Rs 300 crore from upcoming units, its CMD Akshay Bector said.

Already 3-4 plants have been finalised in this food park, which has been set up under the mega food park programme of the central government. This includes a pickle unit at Rs 15-20 crore project cost, a jam unit at Rs 5 crore cost and apple juice and puree line with an investment of about Rs 20 crore.

"There are discussions going on for setting up of 6 more units, which includes 2 units from Cremica itself and 4 units from others," Bector said.

He highlighted that each company will save Rs 15-20 crore by setting up unit in this food park.

"We provide a platform for establishing backward and forward linkages covering the entire food processing value chain and implement best practices in post-harvest management," Bector said.

The food park has central processing unit with capacity of more than 750 tonne per day, besides fruits and vegetables preservation line along with pulping line. It also offers various other common facilities like weigh bridge, business centre, and truck parking area.

"We are the biggest manufacturer of mayonnaise and third largest manufacturer of tomato ketchup," Bector said.

It has three existing manufacturing facilities across Punjab, Greater Noida and Himachal Pradesh.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 12:50 pm

