Creditors realise Rs 2.43 lakh crore through insolvency resolution process till Sep 2022

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Banks, financial institutions and other creditors of stressed companies have realised Rs 2.43 lakh crore through NCLT-supervised insolvency resolution processes against total claims of Rs 7.91 lakh crore till September 30, 2022.

So far 532 CIRPs (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) yielded resolution plans, said the quarterly report of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

"Till September 30, 2022, the creditors have realised Rs 2.43 lakh crore under the resolution plans.

" The fair value of the assets available with these CDs, when they entered the CIRP was estimated at Rs 2.14 lakh crore and liquidation value of Rs 1.37 lakh crore against the total claims of the creditors' worth Rs 7.91 lakh crore," it said.

The creditors have realised 177.55 per cent of the liquidation value and 84 per cent of the fair value (based on 456 cases where fair value has been estimated), the newsletter said.

"The haircut for creditors relative to the fair value of assets was less than 16 per cent, while relative to their admitted claims is of around 69 per cent," it added.