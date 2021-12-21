CreditAccess Grameen to invest up to Rs 250 crore into subsidiary MMFL

Representative image

Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen on Tuesday said it will make further investment into subsidiary MMFL up to Rs 250 crore. The company's shareholders in July this year had approved investment in Madura Micro Finance Limited (MMFL), a material subsidiary of CreditAccess Grameen.

ALSO READ: Bizongo raises $110 mn funding from Tiger Global, others

"The board of directors at their meeting held today (Tuesday)…have considered and approved further investment in MMFL in the form of subordinate debt or perpetual debt instruments (PDIs) or both, up to Rs 250 crore, in tranches," the company said in a regulatory filing. This is to support the capital adequacy requirement of MMFL, it added.