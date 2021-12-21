MARKET NEWS

CreditAccess Grameen to invest up to Rs 250 crore into subsidiary MMFL

The company's shareholders in July this year had approved investment in Madura Micro Finance Limited (MMFL), a material subsidiary of CreditAccess Grameen.

PTI
December 21, 2021 / 09:48 PM IST
Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen on Tuesday said it will make further investment into subsidiary MMFL up to Rs 250 crore. The company's shareholders in July this year had approved investment in Madura Micro Finance Limited (MMFL), a material subsidiary of CreditAccess Grameen.

"The board of directors at their meeting held today (Tuesday)…have considered and approved further investment in MMFL in the form of subordinate debt or perpetual debt instruments (PDIs) or both, up to Rs 250 crore, in tranches," the company said in a regulatory filing. This is to support the capital adequacy requirement of MMFL, it added.

 
Tags: #CreditAccess Grameen #MMFL
first published: Dec 21, 2021 09:48 pm

