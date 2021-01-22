CreditAccess Grameen declared ‘Micro Finance Organisation of the Year’

CreditAccess Grameen focuses on providing microfinance loans to women in rural areas

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, India’s largest NBFC-MFI, was declared the ‘Micro Finance Organisation of the Year’ at the 12th Inclusive Finance India Awards ceremony held in Delhi on January 21.

CreditAccess Grameen's Chief Business Officer Ganesh Narayanan and other senior officials received the award presented by Union MoS for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur.

Those in attendance at the awards ceremony included NABARD Chairman Dr GR Chintala, ACCESS Development Services CEO Vipin Sharma and HSBC's Inclusive Bank Unit head Jayesh Modi.

The Inclusive Finance India Awards is an initiative of ACCESS, in partnership with HSBC India. The award honours firms and institutions contributing towards financial inclusion goals.

CreditAccess Grameen has won the prestigious recognition for the second time in a row. The company's CEO Udaya Kumar Hebbar expressed gratitude towards ACCESS and HSBC for honouring their efforts.

"I am delighted that our commitment towards providing financial inclusion to our customers and to help them build a sustainable life is being recognised by the highest of the honours in the sector," he said.