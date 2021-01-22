MARKET NEWS

CreditAccess Grameen declared ‘Micro Finance Organisation of the Year’

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, India's largest NBFC-MFI, was declared the 'Micro Finance Organisation of the Year' at the 12th Inclusive Finance India Awards ceremony held in Delhi on January 21.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
CreditAccess Grameen focuses on providing microfinance loans to women in rural areas

CreditAccess Grameen focuses on providing microfinance loans to women in rural areas

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, India’s largest NBFC-MFI, was declared the ‘Micro Finance Organisation of the Year’ at the 12th Inclusive Finance India Awards ceremony held in Delhi on January 21.

CreditAccess Grameen's Chief Business Officer Ganesh Narayanan and other senior officials received the award presented by Union MoS for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur.

Those in attendance at the awards ceremony included NABARD Chairman Dr GR Chintala, ACCESS Development Services CEO Vipin Sharma and HSBC's Inclusive Bank Unit head Jayesh Modi.

The Inclusive Finance India Awards is an initiative of ACCESS, in partnership with HSBC India. The award honours firms and institutions contributing towards financial inclusion goals.

CreditAccess Grameen has won the prestigious recognition for the second time in a row. The company's CEO Udaya Kumar Hebbar expressed gratitude towards ACCESS and HSBC for honouring their efforts.

"I am delighted that our commitment towards providing financial inclusion to our customers and to help them build a sustainable life is being recognised by the highest of the honours in the sector," he said.

Notably, CreditAccess Grameen is operating its micro finance operations in 230 districts across 13 states. The Bengaluru-headquartered company focuses on providing micro-loans to women customers, predominantly in rural areas. As of September 30, 2020, the company had enrolled 28.2 lakh borrowers with a gross AUM of Rs 9,207 crore, as per an official release.
TAGS: #Anurag Thakur #CreditAccess Grameen #Micro Finance Organisation of the Year #micro-finance #Udaya Kumar Hebbar
first published: Jan 22, 2021 04:29 pm

