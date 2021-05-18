MARKET NEWS

Credit Suisse to hire over 1,000 IT staff in India in 2021

The hires will comprise of developers and engineers with capabilities in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence to support the bank's digital aspirations, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters
May 18, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
The paint covered logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen after a May Day demonstration at the bank's branch office in Zurich, Switzerland May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann - RC1B496BF230

Credit Suisse Group said it planned to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India this year to show its commitment to the country and its intention to establish it as a global technology innovation center for the bank.

first published: May 18, 2021 01:27 pm

