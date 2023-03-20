 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse tells staff to go to work as somber mood sets in

Mar 20, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

UBS reminded employees not to divulge any business secrets to their new colleagues, as long as the emergency acquisition hammered out in crisis talks over the weekend hadn’t closed.

UBS hasn’t detailed how many jobs may be at stake from the merger, though it indicated the number will be significant. (Reuters file image)

As the demise of Credit Suisse Group AG reverberated from Sydney to New York City on Monday, workers were given a clear message: get back to work.

Promised bonuses and pay increases will still be paid after a tumultuous week that ended in the 166 year-old lender being taken over by its largest rival UBS Group AG, the bank said in a memo to staff that urged them to continue “business as usual.”

UBS reminded employees not to divulge any business secrets to their new colleagues, as long as the emergency acquisition hammered out in crisis talks over the weekend hadn’t closed. “Credit Suisse is still our competitor,” Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers wrote in a memo to employees.

While it wasn’t quite business as usual at Credit Suisse offices from Tokyo to New York, there were no bankers leaving buildings with personal belongings stuffed into cardboard boxes, one of the defining images of the 2008 financial crisis. Instead, executives sought to rally the troops as concerns about jobs mixed with a sense of relief that the firm had at least skirted the fate of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. almost 15 years ago.