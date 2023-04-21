Credit Suisse takes SpiceJet to Supreme Court over unpaid dues

The SC has thus put the contempt plea on hold, and will resume hearing the matter on May 17

Credit Suisse has moved the Supreme Court against SpiceJet, alleging contempt of court over the failure of the domestic carrier to make payments as per a court-approved settlement plan.

SpiceJet told the apex court that it would pay one tranche on April 21 and the next in May, CNBC-Tv18 reported.

The Supreme Court, which put the contempt plea on hold, will resume hearing the case on May 17.

In May 2022, SpiceJet Limited and Credit Suisse AG had entered into settlement and consent terms with regard to the pending dispute between the. The dispute pertained to non-payment of dues by SpiceJet to Switzerland-based SR Technics, which undertakes maintenance, repair and overhauling of Air Craft for airlines. SpiceJet had defaulted on payment of dues to the tune of $20 million.

This payment dispute with Credit Suisse led to the Madras High Court ordering winding-up of SpiceJet, Madras High Court allowed the same. The winding-up order was upheld by a high court bench of a higher strength and an appeal against this ultimately came before the Supreme Court.

The airline had approached the Supreme Court in appeal and secured a respite from the top court by way of a stay order in January 2022. The SC urged both the parties to settle the dispute instead of litigating over it. The settlement agreement was drawn up subsequently in May 2022.

The settlement involved payment of certain amount upfront and balance amount over a mutually agreed timeline.

The settlement was arrived at after SpiceJet’s successfully settled its previous disputes with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (DHC), Boeing, CDB Aviation, BOC Aviation and Avolon.