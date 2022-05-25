English
    Credit Suisse says market to bottom out soon as double-digit earnings growth expected over next few years

    The Credit Suisse report reiterates its overweight call on equities globally saying that there is extreme investor pessimism and their base case is not for the US or a global recession.

    CNBC-TV18
    May 25, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Representative image

    The May investment report of Credit Suisse has come as a breath of fresh air and hope for the beleaguered markets that have fallen approximately 15 percent from their all-time highs in October 2021.

    Amid this fall, led by tighter monetary policy globally after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war adding pressure on crude oil and global supply as a whole, the question looms if there is more pain in store for the markets.

    The Credit Suisse report reiterates its overweight call on equities globally saying that there is extreme investor pessimism and their base case is not for the US or a global recession. The firm is also bullish on a China recovery. So where does all this leave India which has seen relentless foreign investor selling?

    “It is very difficult to call exactly a bottom because nobody can predict that. But I think we are very close to that, given the 20 percent sell-off in the US equity market this year itself,” said Suresh Tantia, Senior Investment Strategist at Credit Suisse to CNBC-TV18.

    Whenever equity markets go through this regime shift from very low-interest rate to higher interest rates, normally, one sees this kind of pullback in the market, he added.

    In terms of portfolio, if one looks at the emerging market fund managers, they have a structural overweight position on the Indian equity market, said Tantia

    On earnings growth, Tantia said, “The attractiveness of the Indian equity market is a growth story. Because everybody understands that the Indian economy can grow at 8-9 percent in nominal terms double-digit. And that's going to produce double-digit earnings growth for the next few years,” he explained.

    A point that will sport the Inda growth story is The shift from unorganized sector to organized sector.

    "I think investors, especially foreign investors, look at India as a more structured growth story for the long term where you have a lot of good themes in consumption, IT, and new economy sectors and I think that from a long term perspective is very attractive to the foreign investor,” said Tantia.



    CNBC-TV18
    Tags: #Credit Suisse #Credit Suisse report #Indian equity market #Russia-Ukraine war
    first published: May 25, 2022 02:42 pm
