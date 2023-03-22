 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse says Indian client services won't be hit post UBS acquisition

Harsh Kumar
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Credit Suisse provides wealth management, investment banking, and brokerage services for Indian clients through their Mumbai branch and few other offices.

A Credit Suisse Group branch in Zurich, Switzerland (Image: Bloomberg)

Failed Swiss lender, Credit Suisse’s merger with UBS will not affect services to its Indian clients and the bank is currently focused on a smooth transition, said a spokesperson of the bank to Moneycontrol on 22 March.

“What we can say is we do not expect there to be any disruption to client services. We are fully focused on ensuring a smooth transition and seamless experience for our valued clients and customers,” said the spokesperson.

UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking group, agreed to acquire the crisis-hit Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic, government-brokered deal last week for $3.2 billion.

The all-share deal has priced Credit Suisse at around 60 per cent lower valuation compared with its previous closing price on March 17, when the lender valued at about $8 billion. As part of the deal Credit Suisse will write down around $17 billion worth risky additional tier-1 bonds.