Credit Suisse says Indian client services won't be hit post UBS acquisition

Failed Swiss lender, Credit Suisse’s merger with UBS will not affect services to its Indian clients and the bank is currently focused on a smooth transition, said a spokesperson of the bank to Moneycontrol on 22 March.

“What we can say is we do not expect there to be any disruption to client services. We are fully focused on ensuring a smooth transition and seamless experience for our valued clients and customers,” said the spokesperson.

UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking group, agreed to acquire the crisis-hit Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic, government-brokered deal last week for $3.2 billion.

The all-share deal has priced Credit Suisse at around 60 per cent lower valuation compared with its previous closing price on March 17, when the lender valued at about $8 billion. As part of the deal Credit Suisse will write down around $17 billion worth risky additional tier-1 bonds.

With a banking license, Credit Suisse India provides wealth management, investment banking, and brokerage services in India. Credit Suisse team has offices in Mumbai, Pune and Gurgaon, with vendor offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata, according to its website. As per official data, Credit Suisse has a deposit base of around Rs 2,800 crore as of March 2022, with Rs 947 crore in loans and advances, Rs 804 crore in total income and Rs 303 crore in net profit.

Central banks try to calm markets after UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.23 bn CS Securities India's operations in securities, investment banking, and wealth management are quite similar to the UBS India operations under UBS Securities. An email sent to UBS seeking its response didn’t elicit any response till the time of filing this copy. Analysts said Indian operations will likely continue under the UBS brand. "Indian operations of Credit Suisse (CS) will probably be in name of Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), things are still working in the process it's too early to say at large. I'm assuming goes well, and everything is done and dusted it will be taken forward," said J N Gupta of Stakeholder Empowerment Services. "So the merger should be relatively smooth. Naturally, some consolidation in the redundant corporate office holders is expected and we could see some senior management move to other entities, possibly domestic," Vikas V Gupta, CEO & Chief Investment Strategist, OmniScience Capital, a Global Investment Management firm. Adding to it, Gaurang Shah Of Geojit Financial Services said that CS has a long-standing record of doing wrong things, right from 1997. “So, I wish them all the best. US Regulators should introspect themselves and their functioning, ” Shah said. "CS has an asset of Rs 20,000 crores in India. It is a mere 0.1 percent of total banking assets. We expect some restructuring in investment banking business of India, "Ajit Kabi, Banking analyst at LKP Securities. Re-entry for UBS to India? The Credit Suisse acquisition may also mark UBS’ re-entry to India. The Swiss-based UBS AG left India in January 2016 by surrendering is license after operating in the country for close to a decade. UBS's decision to leave the Indian banking industry was part of its global plan to concentrate on its strengths. "Each episode certainly offers the regulatory infrastructure and market participants an opportunity to tighten risk management but at the same time from depositor's perspective, it reinforces confidence," Bhavik Thakkar, CEO of Abans Holdings, a wealth management company.

