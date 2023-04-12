 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse rescue package rejected by Swiss parliament

Apr 12, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

While the upper house had approved the government's contribution to the rescue package, parliament's lower, and larger chamber, pushed back again on Wednesday.

Switzerland's parliament rejected on Wednesday the government's 109 billion Swiss francs ($120.82 billion) aid for Credit Suisse's merger with UBS, leaving the fallen bank's hastily arranged rescue without a largely symbolic parliamentary blessing.

It had already rejected the proposals in a late-night session on Tuesday, forcing the upper house to find a solution when it met again on Wednesday.

Seeking a compromise, the upper house passed changes to the measure on Wednesday morning, but it was not enough to sway the lower house lawmakers.