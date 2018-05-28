App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Suisse maintains 'underperform' on Page Industries, despite PAT rising 41%

Credit Suisse has however maintained an underperform rating on the stock but raised the target to Rs 21,300 from Rs 20,000 per share.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Textile and apparel manufacturer Page Industries on May 25 announced its earnings for the quarter ended March, reporting a 41 percent year-on-year jump in its net profit to Rs 94.2 crore.

The company's revenue rose 22.3 percent on year to Rs 608.4 crore. Its operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 51 percent to Rs 146.8 crore, while its EBITDA margin rose 450 bps to 24.1 percent.

Despite the seemingly positive set of numbers reported by the company, global research firm Credit Suisse has maintained an 'underperform' rating on the stock. However, it has raised its price target on it to Rs 21,300 from Rs 20,000 earlier.

The research firm said it continues to like the "structural story" of the company, driven by a gain in market share. However, it iterated that stock's valuation appears stretched. Page Industries is currently trading at 53 times its estimated earnings for FY20, with its growth nowhere near its heyday of FY10-15.

At 12:00 hrs Page Industries was trading at Rs 24,307.25, down 0.65 percent, after touching an intraday high and low of Rs 25,199.95 and Rs 24,128, respectively.

tags #Page Industries #Stocks Views

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.