Credit Suisse hits new low as top holder rules out bigger stake

Bloomberg
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholder, whose stake has lost more than one-third of its value in three months, ruled out investing any more in the troubled Swiss bank as a bigger holding would bring additional regulatory hurdles.

“The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. That was in response to a question on whether the bank was open to further injections if there was another call for additional liquidity.

Credit Suisse fell as much as 25% to a new record low in Zurich, while the cost to insure the bonds against default in the near term approached a level typically signaling serious investor concerns.

The bank is just months into a complex turnaround plan that will see the Swiss firm spin out the investment banking unit while focusing on its key wealth management business. That effort risks being further complicated by market unease across financials after the collapse of multiple US regional banks.