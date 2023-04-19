 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Credit Suisse faulted over probe of Nazi-linked accounts

Associated Press
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

The Senate Budget Committee says an independent ombudsman initially brought in by the bank to oversee the probe was inexplicably terminated as he carried out his work, and it faulted incomplete reports that were hindered by restrictions.

Credit Suisse

U.S. lawmakers have accused embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse of limiting the scope of an internal investigation into Nazi clients and Nazi-linked accounts, including some open that were until just a few years ago.

The Senate Budget Committee says an independent ombudsman initially brought in by the bank to oversee the probe was inexplicably terminated as he carried out his work, and it faulted incomplete reports that were hindered by restrictions.

Credit Suisse said it was fully cooperating with the committee's inquiry but rejected some claims from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Los Angeles-based Jewish human rights group, that brought to light in 2020 allegations of possible Nazi-linked accounts at Switzerland's second-largest bank.

Despite the hurdles, the reports from the ombudsman and forensic research team revealed at least 99 accounts for senior Nazi officials in Germany or members of a Nazi-affliliated groups in Argentina, most of which were not previously disclosed, the committee said Tuesday.