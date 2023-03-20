 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse failure shows perils of obsession with size over risk assessment, says Uday Kotak

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Credit Suisse was sold to UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking group, for more than $2 billion

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak

Veteran banker and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak has said the Credit Suisse saga highlighted the importance of risk-return assessment in investments over the size of a financial institution.

In a tweet on March 20, Kotak said that the sale of Credit Suisse was a signal to all bankers and stakeholders of what plays out when the risk-return matrix is overtaken by an obsession with size.
The comments came hours after UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking entity, agreed to acquire the crisis-hit Credit Suisse Group AG in for over $2 billion in a historic government-brokered deal.

Earlier this month when the US-based Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, Kotak had said a sharp rise in the interest rates meant that an accident was waiting to happen.

“Overnight developments in US banking: markets, analysts, investors underestimate the importance of financial stability for the balance sheet of a bank. When interest rates move up 500 bps from zero in a year, an accident was waiting to happen somewhere,” Kotak tweeted on March 10.

