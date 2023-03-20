English
    Credit Suisse failure shows perils of obsession with size over risk assessment, says Uday Kotak

    Credit Suisse was sold to UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking group, for more than $2 billion

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
    Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak

    Veteran banker and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak has said the Credit Suisse saga highlighted the importance of risk-return assessment in investments over the size of a financial institution.


    In a tweet on March 20, Kotak said that the sale of Credit Suisse was a signal to all bankers and stakeholders of what plays out when the risk-return matrix is overtaken by an obsession with size.


    The comments came hours after UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking entity, agreed to acquire the crisis-hit Credit Suisse Group AG in for over $2 billion in a historic government-brokered deal.

    Earlier this month when the US-based Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, Kotak had said a sharp rise in the interest rates meant that an accident was waiting to happen.

    “Overnight developments in US banking: markets, analysts, investors underestimate the importance of financial stability for the balance sheet of a bank. When interest rates move up 500 bps from zero in a year, an accident was waiting to happen somewhere,” Kotak tweeted on March 10.

    Credit Suisse sale

    UBS will pay more than $2 billion to buy its rival. The all-share deal has priced Credit Suisse at around one-fourth of its closing price at the end of the trading session on March 17 when the lender was valued at about $8 billion.

    The plan, negotiated in hastily arranged crisis talks over the weekend, seeks to address a massive rout in Credit Suisse stock and bonds over the past week following the collapse of smaller US lenders.

    A liquidity backstop by the Swiss central bank failed to end a market drama that threatened to send clients or counterparties fleeing, with potential ramifications for the broader industry.

    (with agency inputs)

    first published: Mar 20, 2023 10:35 am