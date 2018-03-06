App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 06, 2018 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Suisse expects US FDA nod for Sun Pharma Halol unit in 4-6 months as stock trades lower

The firm expects the company to get clearance for the Halol plant in the next 4-6 months adding that the US FDA observations are not very serious. It is of the view that observations 2 and 3 are procedural in nature while observation 1 relates to aseptic processing of drug products.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading lower by 0.4 percent intraday on Tuesday, hitting a high of Rs 561 per scrip.

Global research house Credit Suisse has come out with a report on pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries wherein the house feels that the Halol facility observations require remediation, but likely no re-inspection.

The firm expects the company to get clearance for the Halol plant in the next 4-6 months adding that the US FDA observations are not very serious. It is of the view that observations 2 and 3 are procedural in nature while observation 1 relates to aseptic processing of drug products.

US FDA issued three Form 483 observations for its Halol site in Gujarat. The company didn't disclose the nature of these observations. It conducted Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of Sun Pharma's Halol facility from February 12 - 23.

related news

"The company is preparing the response to the observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within 15 business days. The company is committed to addressing these observations promptly," said Sun Pharma in a statement to stock exchanges.

At 09:24 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 552.95, up Rs 5.10, or 0.93 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 562.00 and an intraday low of Rs 552.10. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 728.45 and 52-week low Rs 433.15 on 14 March, 2017 and 14 August, 2017, respectively.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 86.99 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 6.36. The dividend yield of the company was 0.63 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Credit Suisse #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC