Credit Suisse expects US FDA nod for Sun Pharma Halol unit in 4-6 months as stock trades lower

Global research house Credit Suisse has come out with a report on pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries wherein the house feels that the Halol facility observations require remediation, but likely no re-inspection.

The firm expects the company to get clearance for the Halol plant in the next 4-6 months adding that the US FDA observations are not very serious. It is of the view that observations 2 and 3 are procedural in nature while observation 1 relates to aseptic processing of drug products.

US FDA issued three Form 483 observations for its Halol site in Gujarat. The company didn't disclose the nature of these observations. It conducted Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of Sun Pharma's Halol facility from February 12 - 23.

"The company is preparing the response to the observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within 15 business days. The company is committed to addressing these observations promptly," said Sun Pharma in a statement to stock exchanges.

