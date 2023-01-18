 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit growth likely to be over 14-15% by FY23 end: Analysts

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 18, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

However, January figures will be lower due to high base effect

The credit growth in the banking system is likely to be more than 14-15 percent by the end of the current financial year (FY23), analysts expect.

However, January figures will be lower due to the high base effect.

“We are expecting that this year (FY23) we should end at more than 14 percent, and January figures will keep on moderating towards 14 percent only because the base effect will become higher and higher,” said Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Director.

"Bank credit is seen growing 15 percent per annum in fiscals 2023 and 2024, riding on broad-based economic recovery and stronger, cleaner balance sheets that allow lenders to expand credit," rating agency CRISIL said in a report.

Meanwhile, an India Ratings report expects credit growth in FY23 to be in the high teens at around 17 percent.

“…an absolute expansion of Rs 6.1 trillion quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) will be required in 4QFY23 (3QFY23: Rs 6.7 trillion). This does not seem like a stretched goal, given the level of economic activity in the system,” the India Ratings report said.