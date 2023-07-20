Credit-deposit to retail growth: 4 key takeaways from BoM June quarter numbers

In recent quarters, the bank has grown its retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) segments aggressively.

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on July 19 reported a 95 percent jump in net profit to Rs 882 crore for the June quarter. The bank has from the last nine quarters reported an average net profit of 114 percent.

Here’s what analysts say about BoM’s earnings numbers:

Strong credit, deposit growth

The bank has recorded robust deposit accretion and credit growth in the past nine quarters. Total deposits of the bank have been growing at an average of 15 percent in these quarters. Advances on the other hand have been growing at an average of 24 percent in the past nine quarters.

“In terms of performance, the bank has been one of the finest PSBs. Yield on advances of the bank has increased faster than the costing. This has helped the bank with robust growth,” a Mumbai-based bank analyst said.

Strong growth in retail, agriculture and MSME

In recent quarters, the bank has grown its retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) segments aggressively.

Advances to the retail segment on an average grew by 21 percent, to agriculture grew by 15 percent and to MSME grew by 22 percent.

For the April-June FY24 quarter, advances to the retail sector grew to Rs 44, 952 crore compared to Rs 36,117 crore in the April-June FY23 quarter. For the agriculture sector, advances stood at Rs 23,637 crore compared to Rs 19,336 crore last year. MSMEs recorded advances of Rs 33,740 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter compared to Rs 26,121 crore in the corresponding period last year.

According to Vijay Gaur, BFSI analyst with CareEdge, BoM’s performance in these sectors has been consistent due to the majority of its customer base related to these segments.

“The bank has also been exceptionally performing well in the agri targets and government schemes. Also, government assistance has also been robust for the lender,” Gaur said.

On the MSME front, PSBs as well as private sector banks have been aggressively lending to MSMEs through partnerships with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fintech companies.

Buffer provisions, less slippages

According to Gaur, during the onset of the pandemic, banks started to keep higher provisions. For the April-June FY24 quarter, provisions of the bank stood at Rs 776 crore, compared to Rs 548 crore from a year ago period.

Due to this, the need to keep provisions in the subsequent quarters reduced which directly led to strong profit growth.

“With Covid-19, BoM and other banks started to keep higher provisions. This helped the banks to maintain higher profit as they had buffer provisions left with them,” said Gaur.

The bank analyst quoted above highlighted that slippages too reduced on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) of the bank stood at 2.28 percent, improving from 3.74 percent in the corresponding quarter last year. Here, total GNPA stood at Rs 4006 crores compared Rs 5259 crores a year ago.

On the other hand, net NPA (NNPA) of the lender for the quarter stood at 0.24 percent, improving from 0.88 percent on a year-on-year basis. The lender's total NNPA stood at Rs 413 crores, compared to 1206 crores in the corresponding period last year.

NII growth

BoM’s net interest income (NII) grew by 39 percent and stood at Rs 2340 crores, compared to Rs 1686 crores last year.

On a sequential basis, the bank’s NII grew from Rs 2187 crores to Rs 2340 crores.