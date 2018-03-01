CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show will begin from March 2

The 3-day property show will bring together 120 developers from across the city, said S Ram Reddy, President, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Hyderabad.
The 3-day property show will bring together 120 developers from across the city, said S Ram Reddy, President, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Hyderabad.The event will showcase over 15,000 projects, he added.