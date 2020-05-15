App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CREDAI Haryana moves SC, seeks moratorium on loan repayment for developers

CREDAI even asked that the moratorium granted by the RBI be made mandatory for NBFCs) and HFCs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CREDAI's Haryana chapter has moved the Supreme Court and sought a moratorium of six months on loan repayments by developers, CNBC-TV18 reported.

CREDAI even asked that the moratorium granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) be made mandatory for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

CREDAI Haryana also requested a 6-month freeze on repayment of any commercial paper, bond, non-convertible debentures, the report added.

Close

The apex court agreed to hear the plea and has sent notices to the RBI, finance ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

related news

CREDAI criticised market regulator SEBI over its management of NBFC's liabilities.

"SEBI has not allowed NBFCs to reschedule liabilities arising out of NCD, Bonds, commercial paper," CREDAI said.


The RBI had granted a three-month moratorium on term loans whose installments are due between March 1 and May 31. But the central bank had not specified if borrowings by NBFCs are applicable under the moratorium.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #CREDAI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delayed survey data blurs India's coronavirus picture

Delayed survey data blurs India's coronavirus picture

With very limited fiscal space govt may have just Rs 20,000 crore for stimulus: Report

With very limited fiscal space govt may have just Rs 20,000 crore for stimulus: Report

NCP chief Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks aid for crisis-hit sugar industry

NCP chief Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks aid for crisis-hit sugar industry

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.