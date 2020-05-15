CREDAI Haryana moves SC, seeks moratorium on loan repayment for developers

CREDAI even asked that the moratorium granted by the RBI be made mandatory for NBFCs) and HFCs.
CREDAI's Haryana chapter has moved the Supreme Court and sought a moratorium of six months on loan repayments by developers, CNBC-TV18 reported.
CREDAI even asked that the moratorium granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) be made mandatory for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).
CREDAI Haryana also requested a 6-month freeze on repayment of any commercial paper, bond, non-convertible debentures, the report added.
The apex court agreed to hear the plea and has sent notices to the RBI, finance ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
"SEBI has not allowed NBFCs to reschedule liabilities arising out of NCD, Bonds, commercial paper," CREDAI said.
The RBI had granted a three-month moratorium on term loans whose installments are due between March 1 and May 31. But the central bank had not specified if borrowings by NBFCs are applicable under the moratorium.
