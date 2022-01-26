CRED debuts zero commission model for its store

CRED Founder & CEO Kunal Shah

Kunal Shah-led fintech platform CRED app has introduced CRED Store, which will be a zero commission platform.

The l

isting fees for onboarding and commissions from any sale will be waived off for all brand partners in the platform, said the company in a statement.



Trust and transparency define relationships at CRED - with members, brands and all our partners. This is our philosophy for CRED Store as well - moving beyond transactional. Happy to introduce the CRED Zero commission store.

— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) January 26, 2022

In addition, the CRED Store will offer features like exclusive bank offers and benefits for members, engaging fun and social formats. For instance, auctions, leaderboards will also be introduced to help brands create better engagement, said the Tiger Global-backed company in a press statement.

Also read: CRED expands ESOP pool size to $500 million

“CRED Store is not just a marketplace, it's a trusted ecosystem where the top 1% brands (Indian D2C, and global) can engage with top 1% shoppers using their CRED coins. Our intent is to grow with our brand partners,” said the company.

CRED Store, which was piloted in 2020, is a curated, member-exclusive selection of products and experiences at special prices. The company said that the store has a presence of more than 600 Indian D2C and global brands and over 5,000 products.

The members can purchase directly on the app using a combination of their CRED coins and cash.

CRED also plans to help the brands and will work with partners to provide them insights which will help them grow their business. Some of the brands which are present on the app include The Man Company, Man Matters, The Moms Co, Pee Safe among others.

Founded in 2018, CRED started off as a credit card bill payments app. Over the years, it has forayed into e-commerce, lending, payments and investment segments. The company currently claims to have over 9.5 million users. CRED has raised over $700 million

so far

and is backed by marquee investors like Tiger Global, DST Global, Sofina, Dragoneer Investment Corp and Steadfast Capital management to name a few.