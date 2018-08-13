App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Creative agency develops AI-powered robot that can pinpoint Waldo in 4.5 seconds

The agency claims that the robot is "better than most five-year-olds" and comes with a rubber hand, which points to Waldo on the page

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US-based creative agency Redpepper has developed a robot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that is capable of spotting Waldo in the famous Where's Waldo series of children's puzzles, in all of 4.5 seconds.

The agency claims that the robot is "better than most five-year-olds" and comes with a rubber hand, which points to Waldo on the page.

Redpepper, according to a report by Popular Mechanics, developed the AI using Google's AutoML Vision and trained the robot to recognise Waldo using photos.

Users without previous coding knowledge can train the AI by using the drag-and-drop tool. With this feature, the robot can categorise different types of ramen based on the shops they are bought from, and different attires housed with an online retailer.

related news

Creative Technologist at Redpepper, Matt Reed, led the project and obtained 62 Waldo heads and 45 full-body Waldos from a Google image search and later entered the data into Google's AutoML Vision.

"I thought that wouldn’t be enough data to build a strong model but it gives surprisingly good predictions on Waldos that weren’t in the original training set," Reed said.

The robot can be paired with a metal robotic arm, the Raspberry-pi controlled uArm Swift Pro, and a Vision Camera Kit to perform facial recognition.

Using OpenCV, the camera snaps images of the pages in the Where's Waldo books and helps detect possible Waldo faces in the image. Later, the images are sent to Google's AutoML, where the AI carries out a match with over 95 percent confidence. The rubber hand then points at Waldo.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #Google’s AutoML Vision #Redpepper #Trending News #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.