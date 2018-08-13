Creative agency develops AI-powered robot that can pinpoint Waldo in 4.5 seconds

US-based creative agency Redpepper has developed a robot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that is capable of spotting Waldo in the famous Where's Waldo series of children's puzzles, in all of 4.5 seconds.

The agency claims that the robot is "better than most five-year-olds" and comes with a rubber hand, which points to Waldo on the page.

Redpepper, according to a report by Popular Mechanics, developed the AI using Google's AutoML Vision and trained the robot to recognise Waldo using photos.

Users without previous coding knowledge can train the AI by using the drag-and-drop tool. With this feature, the robot can categorise different types of ramen based on the shops they are bought from, and different attires housed with an online retailer.

Creative Technologist at Redpepper, Matt Reed, led the project and obtained 62 Waldo heads and 45 full-body Waldos from a Google image search and later entered the data into Google's AutoML Vision.

"I thought that wouldn’t be enough data to build a strong model but it gives surprisingly good predictions on Waldos that weren’t in the original training set," Reed said.

The robot can be paired with a metal robotic arm, the Raspberry-pi controlled uArm Swift Pro, and a Vision Camera Kit to perform facial recognition.

Using OpenCV, the camera snaps images of the pages in the Where's Waldo books and helps detect possible Waldo faces in the image. Later, the images are sent to Google's AutoML, where the AI carries out a match with over 95 percent confidence. The rubber hand then points at Waldo.