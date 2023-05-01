 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crayons Advertising aims for strategic international foray

May 01, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Crayons Advertising on Monday said it is planning international strategic tie-ups with independent agencies and also acquisitions to tap the Indian diaspora in the US, UK and Middle East.

At the same time, it is also focusing on getting overseas talent to be a part of its Indian operations by engaging with multiple recruitment firms in European markets, the advertising agency said in a release.

Crayons Advertising, which has recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge for its initial public offering (IPO), is also in talks with a few mid-sized agencies in the UK and Middle East markets, it added.

Commenting on the plans, Crayons Adverting Director, Technology and Growth, Ashraye Lalani said, "Around the world, there are still a large number of independent agencies that are doing stellar work. We are actively looking at possible tie-ups and acquisitions involving independent agencies with a strong presence across the Middle East, US and UK, with a significant Indian diaspora.