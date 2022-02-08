Crayon Motors launches e-scooter Snow+; price starts at Rs 64,000

Startup electric two-wheeler maker Crayon Motors on Tuesday launched a low-speed electric scooter Snow+ with a price starting at Rs 64,000. Snow+ is designed for light mobility needs with a top speed of 25 kmph. It comes with a 250-watt motor, the company said in a statement. Snow+ is designed for light mobility needs with a top speed of 25 kmph.

The scooter comes with features, such as central locking, USB charging for mobile, central locking and anti-theft and navigation (GPS), besides a digital speedometer, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Crayon Motors Co-founder and Director Mayank Jain said, "Low-speed e-scooters are a reasonable purchase for riders' daily commutes within the city. Customers' expectations are met by these scooters, which provide them with a cost-effective and pleasurable travel experience with no fuss".

He further said that while the company is starting with low-speed e-scooters, it is progressing towards high-speed. The company said it will announce two new high-speed models by the end of the month.

Snow+ is available at 100 retail locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, among others, Crayon Motors said.