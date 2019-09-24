App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crackdown | Twitter outlines policy on financial scams

Twitter's guidelines state that a user cannot create accounts, post tweets, or send direct messages that solicit engagement in fraudulent financial transactions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter on September 23 outlined its policy on financial scams, specifying what it identifies as fraud and the penalty for such violations. The social media platform's guidelines state that a user cannot create accounts, post tweets, or send direct messages (DMs) that solicit engagement in fraudulent financial transactions.

Relationship/trust-building scams, money-flipping schemes, fraudulent discounts and phishing scams are now classified as violations of Twitter's policy.

Claims relating to the sale of goods, disputed refunds from individuals or brands, complaints of poor quality goods received are not considered violations of Twitter's policy.

Users can report a tweet in the usual manner by clicking on the arrow icon of the tweet and clicking on 'report tweet', and select 'it's suspicious or spam'.

An isolated incident of financial fraud or a first offence will result in deletion of tweets or temporary suspension of the account. Severe violations of Twitter's financial scams policy include:
– operating accounts where the majority of behaviour is in violation of policies

– creating accounts to replace or mimic a suspended account

Twitter has in 2018 expanded its span reporting tools, but had not elaborated on what it counts as financial fraud. The move comes after the social media platform was criticised for its inaction after several  cryptocurrency scams emerged.

Twitter earlier this year let a PayPal phishing attempt as a promoted tweet, according to a TechCrunch report.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Twitter

