Crackdown | Twitter outlines policy on financial scams

Twitter on September 23 outlined its policy on financial scams, specifying what it identifies as fraud and the penalty for such violations. The social media platform's guidelines state that a user cannot create accounts, post tweets, or send direct messages (DMs) that solicit engagement in fraudulent financial transactions.



We’re always updating our rules based on how online behaviors change. Today we're expanding our policies to prohibit financial scams.

Relationship/trust-building scams, money-flipping schemes, fraudulent discounts and phishing scams are now classified as violations of Twitter's policy.

Claims relating to the sale of goods, disputed refunds from individuals or brands, complaints of poor quality goods received are not considered violations of Twitter's policy.

Users can report a tweet in the usual manner by clicking on the arrow icon of the tweet and clicking on 'report tweet', and select 'it's suspicious or spam'.

An isolated incident of financial fraud or a first offence will result in deletion of tweets or temporary suspension of the account. Severe violations of Twitter's financial scams policy include:– operating accounts where the majority of behaviour is in violation of policies

– creating accounts to replace or mimic a suspended account

Twitter has in 2018 expanded its span reporting tools, but had not elaborated on what it counts as financial fraud. The move comes after the social media platform was criticised for its inaction after several cryptocurrency scams emerged.

