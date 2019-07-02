App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crackdown on Chinese e-tailers: Shein partially shuts India ops

A message on the Shein app and website has requested customers to "hold back for sometime" since the system is being upgraded.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese e-tailer Shein has partially shut its India operations amid a customs crackdown on Chinese e-commerce imports, as per a report in The Economic Times.

"Major items on shein.in is imported in bulk and then dispatched. Due to customs clearance issue for import, there is no certain release date till now. To protect your interest we will cancel the order ….. & arrange refund at the earliest," a message to the customer read after an order was cancelled.

A message on the  online clothing store's app and website has requested customers to "hold back for sometime".

(Screenshot from the Shein app)

related news

Mumbai Customs recently seized 500 parcels from Sino India Etail, the official seller of Shein, due to undervaluation and wrong declaration of goods.

"While Shein's operations have been majorly affected due to bulk imports, other players such as Club Factory have already reduced their dependence on their own imports and instead attempting a marketplace model,” a source told the paper.

Small traders have claimed that Chinese e-commerce platforms often ship goods to India as "gifts" to avoid taxes. In India, gifts up to Rs 5,000 received from overseas are not taxed.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 04:59 pm

