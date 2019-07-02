Crackdown on Chinese e-tailers: Shein partially shuts India ops

Chinese e-tailer Shein has partially shut its India operations amid a customs crackdown on Chinese e-commerce imports, as per a report in The Economic Times.

"Major items on shein.in is imported in bulk and then dispatched. Due to customs clearance issue for import, there is no certain release date till now. To protect your interest we will cancel the order ….. & arrange refund at the earliest," a message to the customer read after an order was cancelled.

A message on the online clothing store's app and website has requested customers to "hold back for sometime".

Mumbai Customs recently seized 500 parcels from Sino India Etail, the official seller of Shein, due to undervaluation and wrong declaration of goods.

"While Shein's operations have been majorly affected due to bulk imports, other players such as Club Factory have already reduced their dependence on their own imports and instead attempting a marketplace model,” a source told the paper.

Small traders have claimed that Chinese e-commerce platforms often ship goods to India as "gifts" to avoid taxes. In India, gifts up to Rs 5,000 received from overseas are not taxed.