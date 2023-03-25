 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Crackdown on Amritpal: Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions, says Kejriwal

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

Kejriwal's remarks come in the wake of the Punjab Police action against radical preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his associates.

Amritpal Singh. (Screengrab from ANI)

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab will not hesitate in taking tough decisions to maintain law and order as he asserted that those trying to spoil the atmosphere in the state are on the run.

Kejriwal's remarks come in the wake of the Punjab Police action against radical preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his associates.

The Delhi chief minister along with his Punjab counterpart was in the city, where the crackdown on the Khalistan sympathiser began on Saturday, to lay the foundation stone of Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyan Centre at Dera Sachkhand Ballan here.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said whoever tries to disturb peace in Punjab will not be spared. "In the past few days, you saw how some people tried to disturb peace in Punjab,"  he said.