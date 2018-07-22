App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPWD to install new digital systems by October 2019

The new system will allow the department to monitor projects in real-time and even assess staff performance online

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is set to undergo a mega restructuring exercise in which it will have digital systems to monitor projects real-time and assess performance of staff online.

The CPWD, which comes under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has engaged a London-based agency to conduct a comprehensive study to establish the new system.

The move is intended to ensure transparency, accountability and work quality in the department, CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh told PTI.

"The CPWD is in the process to undergo a complete restructuring exercise under which various initiatives will be taken by us. The initiatives include 100 per cent digitisation and real-time monitoring of ongoing projects to ensure their timely-execution," he said.

related news

According to the infrastructure building agency, it has around 400 projects centres across the country, which can be monitored through online software.

"We have hired an agency to carry out a study on how to restructure the CPWD through a proper system.

"As per the plan, Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) of CPWD officials from bottom to top will also be done through the designated software,” Singh said.

The new system is expected to come into effect by October, 2019, according to the director general.

The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and it looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others.

The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.

The CPWD will build a 124-bed mental hospital in strife-torn South Sudan under a friendship programme between the two countries.

The agency will build the hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore.
First Published on Jul 22, 2018 11:46 am

tags #Business #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.