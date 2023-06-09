English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    CPPIB sells 1.66% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 6,123 crore

    According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) offloaded 3.30 crore shares, amounting to a 1.66 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank.

    PTI
    June 09, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST
    Kotak Mahindra Bank

    Kotak Mahindra Bank

    Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Friday divested around 1.7 per cent stake in private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 6,123 crore through an open market transaction.

    According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) offloaded 3.30 crore shares, amounting to a 1.66 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank.

    The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,855.64 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 6,123.61 crore.

    Post the latest transaction, CPPIB's shareholding has been reduced to 2.68 per cent from 4.34 per cent stake at the end of March.

    Details about the buyers could not be ascertained.

    On Friday, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 0.77 per cent to close at Rs 1,871.90 per piece on the BSE.

    Last year in March, CPPIB sold 4 crore shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank worth Rs 6,800 crore.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #CPPIB #Kotak Mahindra Bank #shares
    first published: Jun 9, 2023 07:18 pm