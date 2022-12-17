 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CPP Investments to sell 49% stake in L&T Infra Development Projects

Dec 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

L&T IDPL will be acquired by Epic Concesiones Private Limited, a portfolio company of Infrastructure Yield Plus strategy, managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced on December 17 that it has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL).

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which holds the remaining 51 percent stake in L&T IDPL, will also be selling its stake.

L&T IDPL will be acquired by Epic Concesiones Private Limited, a portfolio company of Infrastructure Yield Plus strategy, managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited.

L&T IDPL, a significant participant in the Indian infrastructure sector, holds assets including operational toll and annuity road concessions and power transmission lines. CPP Investments initially invested in L&T IDPL in 2014 and has continued to be an active investor to India’s infrastructure sector.

L&T IDPL is also a sponsor of IndInfravit Trust, India’s first privately listed infrastructure investment trust or InvIT. As part of the transaction, L&T and CPP Investments will establish a new entity to be the sponsor of IndInfravit, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

