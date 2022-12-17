English
    CPP Investments to sell 49% stake in L&T Infra Development Projects

    L&T IDPL will be acquired by Epic Concesiones Private Limited, a portfolio company of Infrastructure Yield Plus strategy, managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
    Representative image

    Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced on December 17 that it has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL).

    Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which holds the remaining 51 percent stake in L&T IDPL, will also be selling its stake.

    L&T IDPL will be acquired by Epic Concesiones Private Limited, a portfolio company of Infrastructure Yield Plus strategy, managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited.

    L&T IDPL, a significant participant in the Indian infrastructure sector, holds assets including operational toll and annuity road concessions and power transmission lines. CPP Investments initially invested in L&T IDPL in 2014 and has continued to be an active investor to India’s infrastructure sector.

    L&T IDPL is also a sponsor of IndInfravit Trust, India’s first privately listed infrastructure investment trust or InvIT. As part of the transaction, L&T and CPP Investments will establish a new entity to be the sponsor of IndInfravit, subject to regulatory and other approvals.
