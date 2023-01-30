English
    CPI(M) to raise Adani issue in Parliament, slams Centre on row over judges' appointment

    CPI (M) said a high-level inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court on a day-to-day basis is essential on the allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
    Adani group had dismissed the allegations as "nothing but a lie" and said its report was "not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India."

    The CPI(M) has said that it will raise the issue of allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group during the Budget session of Parliament along with other opposition parties and demanded a high-level probe monitored on a day-to-day basis by the Supreme Court.

    In a statement on Monday, after the Central Committee of the party met in Kolkata on January 28-29, the party also hit out at the Centre over alleged interference in the appointment of judges to the high courts and the Supreme Court and the actions of governors and Lieutenant Governors in non-BJP ruled states and UTs.

    It said a high-level inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court on a day-to-day basis is essential on the allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group.

    The US-based short seller Hindenburg Research has accused the Adani Group of wrongdoings like stock manipulation. Adani group had dismissed the allegations as "nothing but a lie" and said its report was "not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India." Standing by its report, Hindenburg, however, disagreed with the Adani group's assertion and said a "fraud" cannot be obfuscated by nationalism or a bloated response that ignored key allegations.