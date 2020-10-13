CPI(M) MP alleges irregularities in airport bid won by Adani Group; CVC forwards complaint to MoCA

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem has alleged irregularities in the decision to award six airports to the Adani Airport in his complaint to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

The complaint has been forwarded to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), which is expected to probe the issue.

As per an Economic Times report, the letter by Kareem alleges irregularities in the procedure followed while awarding the six AAI airports to Adani Enterprises. The letter claims that ‘undue haste’ was shown by the government in this award.

"It is evident from the records that the Ministry of Civil Aviation was in a spree to complete the transaction before 28.02.2019, rather than trying for getting the right price for our national assets. It is worth to note that the same ministry granted an extension of time to M/s Adani Enterprises from taking over of the Ahmedabad/Lucknow and Mangalore Airports for safeguarding the interest of private player during the pandemic," the letter says.

The newspaper tried to contact aviation ministry, AAI and the Adani Group but failed to receive a response.

Adani Group had in February 2019 won the bids to manage and operate the six AAI airports -- Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru -- for 50 years through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Of the six, the takeover of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports by Adani has been delayed due to COVID-19. In March, the conglomerate told AAI that it will be unable to take control of the airports, citing force majeure due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Subsequently, AAI extended its contracts at six airports until March 2021.

Adani Enterprises, which had no prior experience in managing airports, created a separate entity called Adani Airports after it won the bids.

The AAI, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country. In 2018, the government decided to privatise airports at Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati.