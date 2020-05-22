App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

CPCL to raise Rs 1,000 crore through bonds issue in FY21

The board of directors of Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd (CPCL) have approved raising "funds through domestic bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore during the FY 2020-21 through private placement, towards balancing the short term/long term (borrowing) mix," the firm said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd, a unit of state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a domestic bonds issue during the current fiscal to meet financing needs.

The board of directors of Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd (CPCL) have approved raising "funds through domestic bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore during the FY 2020-21 through private placement, towards balancing the short term/long term (borrowing) mix," the firm said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed bond issue would be within the overall borrowing limit of Rs 10,000 crores approved by the shareholders in August last year.

Close

The company had a borrowing of Rs 2,952.77 crore as on March 31, 2020.

related news

It further said because of "losses during the financial year 2019-20, the Board has not recommended any dividend."

CPCL on Wednesday had reported widening of net loss in fourth quarter of 2019-20 fiscal ended March 31 to Rs 1,637.56 crore, from Rs 29.33 crore in the same period a year ago on lower crude producing and inventory losses.

Revenue from operations dipped to Rs 11,769.39 crore in January-March from Rs 12,765.15 crore a year back.

In full 2019-20 fiscal, the company saw its net loss widen to Rs 2,077.58 crore, from Rs 213.36 crore net loss in the previous financial year.

"Average gross refining margin for the period April-March is a negative USD 1.18 per barrel (compared to a refining margin of USD 3.70 per barrel in the previous year). The gross refining margin is significantly impacted by inventory losses on account of steep fall in crude/product prices during the year end caused by the COVID-19 pandemic situation," it had said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 09:45 am

tags #bonds issue #Business #Chennai Petroleum #Chennai Petroleum Corp #Companies #FY21

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India-Nepal ties cannot be left to the vagaries of miscommunication

India-Nepal ties cannot be left to the vagaries of miscommunication

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 3,583 in India due to COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 3,583 in India due to COVID-19

RBI Governor Press Conference Live | MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

RBI Governor Press Conference Live | MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.